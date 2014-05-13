Soccer-CONCACAF teams eyeing to secure more World Cup spots

Mexico's Cruz Azul players pose with the trophy after winning their CONCACAF Champions Cup final soccer match against Mexico's Toluca at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, near Mexico City, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The performances of the four CONCACAF teams at next month’s World Cup could have a bearing on how many nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean qualify for the 2018 edition of the tournament, the region’s soccer chief said.

Jeffrey Webb said a lot was riding on how well the United States, Costa Rica, Honduras and Mexico perform during the June 12-July 13 finals.

Under the qualifying format for Brazil, CONCACAF were awarded three direct places for the finals. The fourth-placed team during the final round of qualification secured a playoff with the top finisher from Oceania, with the winner - Mexico - securing a ticket to Brazil.

“For us it’s obviously about getting out of the group stage,” Webb told a select group of reporters on Tuesday.

”We’re going to have an interesting debate, right after the World Cup, in regards of representation at the World Cup, how many teams.

“Are we going to get the four spots instead of three and a half? So obviously success on the field helps that debate.”

No team from CONCACAF has ever made a World Cup final with the third place finish by the U.S. in the inaugural tournament in 1930 still the best result.

The Americans have made the quarter-finals once since then, in 2002, while Mexico (twice) and Cuba (once) have also made he last eight.

The U.S. and Mexico both made the round of 16 at the last World Cup in South Africa four years ago and Webb said he was hoping to at least match that in Brazil.

“Definitely, we’re looking and hoping for at least two teams getting through to the round of 16 and hopefully the quarter-final stage,” he said.

”I believe our standards have raised, I believe our teams are playing well.

“I believe when you look at the investment (of) the teams that have qualified, if you look at the quality of their technical staff, we’ve got some world class coaches of the four teams that have qualified.”