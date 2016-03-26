FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costa Rica draw 1-1 in Jamaica, stay three points clear
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 26, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Costa Rica draw 1-1 in Jamaica, stay three points clear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Jamaica v Costa Rica - World Cup 2018 Qualifier, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, 25/3/16. Wes Morgan of Jamaica and Alvaro Saborio (9) of Costa Rica in action. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

(Reuters) - Johnny Acosta’s 68th-minute equaliser earned Costa Rica a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in Kingston on Friday that keeps them top of Group B in the CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Jevaughn Watson had put Jamaica in front in the 16th minute before Acosta scored from a rebound after a save by Andre Blake.

At the halfway stage, Costa Rica lead the group with seven points, three more than Jamaica and Panama, held 0-0 away to bottom team Haiti, in the fourth round of qualifying for North and Central America and Caribbean teams.

The top two teams from the three groups go through to the final round. The top three sides from that final six-team group qualify automatically for Russia while the fourth-placed side goes into an intercontinental playoff.

Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.