#Sports News
February 6, 2013 / 11:20 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. suffer World Cup blow with defeat in Honduras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Clint Dempsey (L) of the U.S. is challenged by Honduras' Victor Bernardez (C) and Roger Espinoza during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Olimpico stadium in San Pedro Sula February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

(Reuters) - The United States suffered a 2-1 defeat to Honduras in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday in the opening game of their CONCACAF World Cup final qualifying round.

Clint Dempsey put the U.S. ahead in the 35th minute but a brilliant bicycle kick from Juan Carlos Garcia brought Honduras level four minutes later.

Honduras dominated the second half and went ahead in the 78th minute when striker Jerry Bengtson took advantage of some woeful defending and slotted into an empty net.

The U.S. return to action against Costa Rica in Denver on March 22 as they look to secure one of the three automatic qualification spots from CONCACAF for the finals in Brazil next year.

Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue

