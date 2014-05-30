FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costa Rica look to Ruiz and Campbell as final 23 named
May 30, 2014 / 10:03 PM / 3 years ago

Costa Rica look to Ruiz and Campbell as final 23 named

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz (R) controls the ball next to teammate Roy Miller during a training session in San Antonio de Belen, near San Jose May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica’s Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell are expected to spearhead the attack at the World Cup finals in the absence of Alvaro Saborio and Bryan Oviedo as the country’s final 23-man squad was named on Friday.

Saborio, who plays for Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer, broke a bone in his foot on Thursday while versatile left winger Oviedo has not recovered from breaking his leg playing for Everton in January.

Coach Jorge Luis Pinto trimmed his provisional squad for the Brazil finals starting on June 12 three days ahead of the deadline, dropping defender Kendall Watson and midfielder Carlos Hernandez.

Pinto, having lost two key players through injury, will be pinning his attacking hopes on the speedy Campbell, who had a fine season in Greece for Olympiakos Piraeus on loan from Arsenal, and skilful PSV Eindhoven forward Ruiz.

Costa Rica, the outsiders in a tough Group D in which they will meet former champions Uruguay, Italy and England, will be looking to reach the second round for the second time after the 1990 finals in Italy.

Costa Rica's soccer team player Joel Campbell poses before his international friendly soccer match against Paraguay at National Stadium in San Jose March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Keilor Navas (Levante), Patrick Pemberton (Alajuelense), Daniel Cambronero (Herediano)

Defenders: Johnny Acosta (Alajuelense), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Columbus Crew), Michael Umana (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Club Bruges), Waylon Francis (Columbus Crew), Heiner Mora (Saprissa), Junior Diaz (Mainz 05), Cristian Gamboa (Rosenborg), Roy Miller (New York Red Bulls)

Midfielders: Celso Borges (AIK Stockholm), Christian Bolanos (FC Copenhagen), Oscar Esteban Granados (Herediano), Michael Barrantes (Aalesund), Yeltsin Tejeda (Saprissa), Diego Calvo (Valerenga Oslo), Jose Miguel Cubero (Herediano)

Forwards: Bryan Ruiz (PSV Eindhoven), Joel Campbell (Arsenal), Randall Brenes (Cartagines), Marco Urena (FC Kuban Krasnodar)

Reporting by Carlos Calvo in Mexico City; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris

