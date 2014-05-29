FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costa Rica striker Saborio out of World Cup with injury
May 29, 2014 / 9:48 PM / 3 years ago

Costa Rica striker Saborio out of World Cup with injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) Costa Rica's Alvaro Saborio, Carlos Hernandez and Christian Gamboa take part in a training session in San Antonio de Belen near San Jose May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

(Reuters) - Costa Rica’s World Cup hopes suffered a major blow on Thursday when striker Alvaro Saborio was ruled out of next month’s finals with a fractured metatarsal.

Saborio suffered the injury in a closed-door training session on Thursday morning and coach Jorge Luis Pinto later told a news conference his first-choice forward would miss the entire tournament.

Costa Rica face England, Italy and Uruguay in Group D in Brazil.

The 32-year-old Saborio, who plays for Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer, has scored 32 goals in 93 games for his country.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris

