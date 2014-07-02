FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shoulder injury keeps Costa Rica's Navas out of training
July 2, 2014 / 5:32 PM / 3 years ago

Shoulder injury keeps Costa Rica's Navas out of training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shinji Kagawa (R) of Japan's national soccer team, the Samurai Blues, watches his shot go past Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas to score during a friendly soccer match ahead of the World Cup in Tampa, Florida June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas sat out a training session on Wednesday because of a shoulder injury but a team doctor said he should be fit to face the Netherlands in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

“We have to be careful and keep an eye on that,” doctor Erick Sanchez told reporters. “We chose to be careful with him and let him rest so he can play on Saturday.”

Costa Rica beat Greece on penalties in their last match, Navas blocking the final Greek spot-kick with a brilliant one-handed save.

They face the Dutch in Salvador in a bid to make the semi-finals for the first time.

Reporting by Javier Leira, editing by Ed Osmond

