Croatia's Mocinic out of World Cup with ankle injury

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Croatia midfielder Ivan Mocinic will take no part in the World Cup and has been sent home after failing to recover from a recurring ankle injury, coach Niko Kovac said on Wednesday.

“We’ve had to make a difficult decision to send him home because the national team’s interest comes first and it’s also best for him,” Kovac told the Croatian Football Association’s website (www.hns-cfr.hr)

“He needs at least two or three weeks to recover so there is no point in keeping him here.

”We have sent FIFA the full documentation of his injury and we are hoping that the world soccer governing body will allow us to call up (midfielder) Milan Badelj as a replacement.”

The uncapped Mocinic was a surprise inclusion in the squad at the expense of Badelj, who is himself nursing a groin strain.

Croatia are battling an injury crisis in several departments and calling up a half-fit Badelj at the last minute underlines lack of depth in their squad.

Left back Danijel Pranjic, who jumped into the first team during the build-up instead of long-term casualty Ivan Strinic, has been ruled out of Croatia’s opening Group A match against hosts Brazil on Thursday with an ankle injury.

Sime Vrsaljko will deputise on the left flank in Sao Paulo, while Dejan Lovren should play alongside Vedran Corluka in the center of defense as Josip Simunic has been banned from the World Cup and Gordon Schildenfeld is nursing a hamstring strain.

The Croatians also play Cameroon in Manaus on June 18 and Mexico in Recife five days later.