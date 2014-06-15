Croatians impose press boycott over nude photos

Referee Yuichi Nishimura of Japan (L) gestures to Croatia's national soccer players during their 2014 World Cup opening match against Brazil at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Croatia’s players are refusing to talk to World Cup reporters after photos were published of them bathing nude in the team’s swimming pool, coach Niko Kovac said on Sunday.

Two photographers hid in the nearby bushes and took the pictures which were published by online media.

”I can’t force them to be at your disposal after what you have done to them and their families,” an angry Kovac told reporters in the team’s Praia do Forte training base.

”How would you feel if someone took naked pictures of you? They are adamant that they won’t speak to you lot anymore and I don’t know whether the silence will end tomorrow or last until the end of our World Cup campaign.

”I respect my players’ opinion and I also know that you have done a very professional job so far but you blew it with this one. The whole world has seen the photos.”

Croatia play Cameroon in the hot and humid Amazon city of Manaus on Wednesday in what is a must-win game for both sides after the Croatians lost their opening Group A match to hosts Brazil 3-1 while the West Africans were beaten 1-0 by Mexico.