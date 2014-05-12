Simunic to miss World Cup after CAS upholds ban

Croatia's Josip Simunic listens to the national anthem before their 2014 World Cup playoff soccer match against Iceland in Zagreb November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

(Reuters) - Croatia’s Josip Simunic will miss the 2014 World Cup after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld FIFA’s 10-match ban imposed on the defender for the pro-Nazi chants he made at the end of last year’s playoff victory over Iceland.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected the appeal filed by the Croatian football player Josip Simunic against the decision of the FIFA Appeal Committee issued on 21 February 2014,” CAS said in a statement on Monday.

At the end of Croatia’s 2-0 win on November 19, 2013, Australia-born Simunic, who was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($33,900), took the microphone at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, turned to the stands and shouted ‘Za dom’ (for the Homeland), to which the audience replied ‘Spremni’ (Ready).

The call-and-response salute is widely associated with Croatia’s Nazi-allied Ustasha regime which ruled in 1941-45 and brutally persecuted Jews, Serbs, Gypsies and anti-fascist Croats.