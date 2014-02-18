FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA to keep World Cup matches in Curitiba: state government source
February 18, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 4 years ago

FIFA to keep World Cup matches in Curitiba: state government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - FIFA will stick with plans to hold World Cup soccer matches in the Brazilian city of Curitiba, a source in the state government of Parana said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity, shortly ahead of a press conference on the decision.

FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has said world soccer’s governing body would announce on Tuesday whether work on a stadium in Curitiba was too delayed to host the four World Cup matches scheduled there.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Ken Ferris

