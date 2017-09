FIFA General Secretary Jerome Valcke speaks during an announcement on the status of Curitiba as a host city for the 2014 World Cup, in Florianopolis, Santa Catarina state, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - FIFA will stick with plans to hold World Cup soccer matches in the Brazilian city of Curitiba, the secretary general of world soccer’s governing body said on Twitter, shortly ahead of a press conference on the decision.

FIFA’s Jerome Valcke has said he would announce on Tuesday whether work on a stadium in Curitiba was too delayed to host the four World Cup matches scheduled there.