FIFA confirm worker dies after falling off Manaus stadium roof
December 14, 2013 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

FIFA confirm worker dies after falling off Manaus stadium roof

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Steelworkers work on the roof structure above the pitch inside the Arena Amazonia stadium as constrcution continues in preparation for the 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer championship in Manaus December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

(Reuters) - A construction worker died after falling off the roof of the Arena Amazonia in Brazil on Saturday, FIFA and the World Cup organizing committee confirmed on Saturday.

“FIFA and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) learnt of the death of the worker on Saturday at the Arena Amazonia site with great sadness,” the statement read.

“We would like to send our most sincere condolences to his family, relatives, colleagues and friends.”

(Fixes headline, no change to story)

Reporting by Martyn Herman

