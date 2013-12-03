FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA names World Cup draw pots
#Sports News
December 3, 2013 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

FIFA names World Cup draw pots

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures during a news conference in Doha November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

COSTA DO SAUIPE, Brazil (Reuters) - FIFA on Tuesday announced the following pots to be used for Friday’s draw for next year’s World Cup finals when the 32 teams will be placed into eight first-round groups of four.

Pot 1 consists of the eight top seeds, one of each to be drawn in Groups A-H. The remaining pots are based on geographical criteria.

Hosts Brazil will be allocated position A1 in the draw and will play the opening match in Sao Paulo on June 12.

Pot 1 (top eight seeds): Brazil, Spain, Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Germany, Switzerland, Uruguay

Pot 2: Ivory Coast, Ghana, Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon, Chile, Ecuador

Pot 3: Japan, Iran, South Korea, Australia, United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras

Pot 4: Bosnia, Croatia, England, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, France

Note: A pre-draw will be held to move one of the nine European teams into Pot 2. That European team will then be drawn against one of the four seeded South American teams to preserve the geographical balance of the draw.

The four South American seeds: Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina will form a temporary Pot X. The three teams not drawn against the European team in Pot 2 will return to the main draw.

Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond

