Factbox: Reaction to European qualifying draw for 2018 World Cup

LONDON (Reuters) - Factbox on reaction to the European qualifying draw for the 2018 World Cup made in St Petersburg on Saturday.

GROUP A

Netherlands

France

Sweden

Bulgaria

Belarus

Luxembourg

FRANCE

”It is a balanced group, very strong,“ said French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet. ”I think that the Netherlands, Sweden, France and Bulgaria, without ignoring the others (Belarus and Luxembourg). In any case, it a very tight group. It will be an even group with good teams that play good football. The Netherlands had a marvelous World Cup, Sweden with Ibra (Zlatan Ibrahimovic), for France it is a great attraction so I think the group is balanced, not easy and I think that France will progress and will in a position to qualify - I hope.

- -

“I can say so we are not the favorites,” said Sweden coach Erik Hamren. “We have a big challenge if we are going to make it to the World Cup but also it’s an interesting and fantastic challenge.”

- -

GROUP C

Germany

Czech Republic

Northern Ireland

Norway

Azerbaijan

San Marino

GERMANY

“An interesting group with good opponents. We are naturally satisfied with the draw,” said Germany coach Joachim Loew.

“I‘m happy that we are not playing against Italy and France. We can be satisfied about that,” said Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff

GROUP D

Wales

Austria

Serbia

Ireland

Moldova

Georgia

WALES

“We’re looking forward to it. Some good teams in there. It’s never easy going to places like Moldova and Georgia and we know about the quality of Austria, Republic of Ireland and Serbia,” Wales coach Chris Coleman told the BBC.

”But we’ve really improved in the last three years. We fancy ourselves against anyone. You look at other groups - it could have been easier or tougher. There’s a lot of football to go in the Euro 2016 qualifiers before this.

”This has been the biggest honor of my career. My sole focus is on leading my country to France. After that I’ll look at what’s next.

“We’ve had a bit of fun being in pot one. It’s new for us. We’ve really enjoyed it.”

IRELAND

“Wales are going very well in the European Championship (qualifiers); they’re almost already there and it’s obviously; I think them having jumped from fifth seeds I think to first seeds I think they’ll be pretty pleased,” said Ireland manager Martin O‘Neill.

“But, you know, we’ve got a chance. We know the Welsh players inside out and Austria are going strongly themselves but it’s a group I think a lot of teams would be pleased to be in, including Wales and Austria.”

GROUP F

England

Slovakia

Scotland

Slovenia

Lithuania

Malta

SCOTLAND

“Its a draw that has made a lot of people happy.” said Scotland coach Gordon Strachan.

“The coaching staff are happy because we’ve got a lot of teams we haven’t faced recently. And for the fans there are a lot of delirious fans here and you can see why because it is a fantastic fixture and I think the whole of Scotland and England will be looking forward to it.”

In reference to the teams’ recent friendly meetings in 2013 and 2014, both won by England, Strachan said:

”The first game was a terrific match but England were deserved winners in the second game at Celtic Park.

“They stepped it up a gear, put a lot of pressure on us and it was a fantastic lesson that these terrific players can step it up and pressurize you. But as long as that lesson sticks with us we’ll be fine.”

ENGLAND

“I‘m pleased to come away with a good group and if England want me to lead the team I will be delighted to do so. If we can come through Euro 2016 without too many tears being shed I believe we have a good chance of qualifying for 2018,” England manager Roy Hodgson said on BBC radio.

“It is positive, so many other groups would have been more problematic, not least for fans traveling, some are not such easy countries to get to, but we’ve been drawn not only nice places but easy to get to as well.”

GROUP G

Spain

Italy

Albania

Israel

Macedonia

Liechtenstein

ITALY

“Facing an opponent as good as Spain should be great motivation for the national team and for the whole of Italian football,” said Italy coach Antonio Conte.

“Honestly, as long as Italy is there I‘m happy,” former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro told FIFA.com.

“For us it is very important to be a part of this competition and we will do whatever it takes to be there. All the rest counts for very little.”

- -

GROUP H

Belgium

Bosnia

Greece

Estonia

Cyprus

BELGIUM

“My reaction is that we avoid Italy and France,” said Belgium coach Marc Wilmots.

“We also avoided Serbia in pot 3 that for me is a very strong team. We are in a group of five so it is going to stretch the calendar and on the top of that there are two teams that we know and we are playing against at the moment which are Bosnia an Cyprus. I think we are in the role of favorites and we are going to assume that.”