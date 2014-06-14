FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French call in FIFA to investigate drone snooping
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 14, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

French call in FIFA to investigate drone snooping

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

The logo of soccer's international governing body FIFA is seen on its headquarters in Zurich October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - France have asked FIFA to investigate their suspicions that a drone was used to spy on the team’s preparations for the World Cup opener against Honduras, coach Didier Deschamps said on Saturday.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday at the French training base north of Sao Paulo.

“Apparently drones are used more and more,” Deschamps said, sounding more miffed than genuinely concerned.

”It’s not up to me, FIFA handles this and has been carrying out an inquiry; we don’t want any intrusion into our privacy.

“It’s very hard to fight this these days.”

Deschamps offered no thoughts on who might be behind the aerial snooping but smiled when a Honduran reporter told his pre-match press conference that France’s opponent on Sunday was not responsible for the skullduggery.

“The drone was not from us,” assured the Honduran reporter.

France and Honduras are joined in Group E by Switzerland and Ecuador.

Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.