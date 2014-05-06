Ecuador to hand out World Cup chances in Dutch warm-up

Ecuador's national soccer team head coach Reinaldo Rueda poses with the World Cup trophy during a ceremony at Carondelet Palace in Quito January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer Granja

QUITO (Reuters) - Several surprise choices were given a World Cup chance by Ecuador when they were named on Tuesday in a squad to meet the Netherlands in a tournament warm-up.

Coach Reinaldo Rueda picked 24 players including injured first choice goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez for the friendly in Amsterdam on May 17.

Striker Armando Wila has earned a first call-up as top scorer with 11 goals in the Ecuadorean first division playing for Universidad Catolica.

Forward Jaime Ayovi has been recalled and 19-year-olds Cristian Ramirez of Fortuna Duesseldorf, capped twice, and the uncapped Carlos Gruezo of VfB Stuttgart have also been included.

“Each call-up excites players who are in competitive football and have shown they deserved it,” said Colombian Rueda, whose team face France, Switzerland and Honduras in Group E at the finals in Brazil starting on June 12.

Dominguez, first choice in goal during the qualifying series, is recovering from a broken wrist he suffered playing for his club LDU Quito last month.

Ecuador have also lined up warm-ups against Mexico on May 31 and England on June 4.

The Dutch are in Group B with title holders Spain, Chile and Australia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Maximo Banguera (Barcelona SC), Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Adrian Bone (El Nacional)

Defenders: Oscar Bagui (Emelec), Gabriel Achilier (Emelec) Frickson Erazo (Flamengo), Walter Ayovi (Pachuca), Jorge Guagua (Emelec), Juan Carlos Paredes (Barcelona SC), Cristian Ramirez (Fortuna Duesseldorf)

Midfielders: Segundo Castillo (Al-Hilal), Carlos Gruezo (VfB Stuttgart), Renato Ibarra (Vitesse Arnhem), Fidel Martinez (Tijuana), Cristian Noboa (Dynamo Moscow), Pedro Quinonez (Emelec), Luis Saritama (Barcelona SC), Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)

Forwards: Felipe Caicedo (Al-Jazira), Jefferson Montero (Morelia), Joao Rojas (Cruz Azul), Armando Wila (Universidad Catolica), Enner Valencia (Pachuca), Jaime Ayovi (Tijuana)