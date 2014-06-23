FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
England's Lampard not decided yet on international future
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 23, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

England's Lampard not decided yet on international future

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

England's Frank Lampard attends a training session for the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - England midfielder Frank Lampard has not yet decided if he will retire from international football after their last World Cup group game against Costa Rica on Tuesday with coach Roy Hodgson urging him to stay on.

England crashed out of the tournament in Brazil after losing their first two Group D games, denying the 36-year-old Lampard what could possibly be his last chance to fight for an international trophy with England.

Lampard, 36, has won 105 caps but said on Monday he would take a decision after the tournament.

“No, at the moment I have not made a decision on my future,” he told reporters when asked about it. “It’s my third World Cup, it is a big game for us (tomorrow). It may mean nothing in terms of qualification but it does in terms of pride.”

“After that I will make a decision on my future,” said the midfielder.

England coach Roy Hodgson told reporters he had not discussed the issue with the player but wanted the experienced Lampard to stay on.

“Frank is 36 and we don’t know as yet what Frank’s next destination will be,” he said.

Lampard left Chelsea at the end of this season following 13 years at the club and becoming their all-time top scorer. He has yet to announce where he will continue his career.

“I would be more than happy if he remains available for selection,” said Hodgson. “He can serve the country well in the future. I have not had that conversation with him as yet.”

“Maybe the chances are that you won’t feature that much but please don’t retire,” said the coach after Lampard had left the room.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.