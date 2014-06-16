FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
England boost as Oxlade-Chamberlain returns to training
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 16, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

England boost as Oxlade-Chamberlain returns to training

Mike Collett

1 Min Read

England's coach Roy Hodgson is pictured during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against Italy at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - England manager Roy Hodgson received a boost on Monday when winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to full training for the first time since picking up a knee injury against Ecuador in a warm-up game on June 4.

Oxlade-Chamberlain trained with the squad at the Urca military base in the shadows of Sugarloaf mountain, taking part in a series of running drills while wearing a brace on his right knee.

The 20-year-old then practiced some ball work away from the main squad, who are preparing for Thursday’s Group D match against Uruguay.

England lost their opening Group D game to Italy 2-1 and Hodgson was due to address the media later on Monday.

editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.