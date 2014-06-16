England can rely only on themselves, says Sturridge

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - England striker Daniel Sturridge says he has learnt from Liverpool’s ill-fated end to the season that it is best not to be left relying on other results for his team’s success.

Sturridge could be lining up against Liverpool team mate Luis Suarez in England’s Group D game against Uruguay on Thursday - with both teams needing to bounce back from losses.

Both Sturridge and Suarez, along with England’s Raheem Sterling, Steven Gerrard, Glen Johnson and Jordan Henderson, were part of the Liverpool team who saw the Premier League agonizingly slip from their grasp and into the hands of Manchester City in the final weeks of the campaign.

While four points could be enough to reach the second round, Sturridge says he would rather take care of business without any need for calculations.

“From what I’ve learnt playing for Liverpool, when anything that is in your hands it is best to try and get the job done,” Sturridge told a news conference at England’s spectacular coastal training base in the shadow of the Sugarloaf Mountain.

“It’s best to deal with it yourself rather than to ask for favors from anybody because there are no guarantees. You have to try your best as individuals and as a team to get the job done. Its not rocket science what we need to do,” he said.

After the 2-1 loss too Italy, in which Sturridge scored, England can ill-afford another slip up against the South Americans and although many of their fans will be hoping Suarez, who sat out Uruguay’s 3-1 loss to Costa Rica, remains injured, Sturridge would prefer him back on the field.

“He is going to be going out there trying to help is country do a job, if he is fit or not. I wish him well, I would never wish injuries on anyone.

England's Daniel Sturridge (C) runs with teammates during a training session at the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

“I hope he is fit, we look to face the best Uruguay possible to show that regardless of what team they play or we play, the team goes out there to a job. We look to do that whether they have Luis or not – we are going to play the same,” he said.

GOOD FORTUNE

Sturridge said the approach taken against Italy was the right one and that England just needed to get some good fortune in the final third.

“We played some very good football, went out there very positive, we played a very good game,” he said.

“I don’t think we need to change much, we just need to a bit of luck, a break, but we will take the positives out of that and the end thing is that we want results,” he added.

While England have been praised for their display against Italy, Sturridge said the team could not lose focus from the main goal.

“We realize it is a big, big occasion for ourselves and our careers – some people will only get one World Cup to play in and you don’t want to be going home early, performing well and not getting results.

“At the end of the day it is about results, not performances and we realize that as a team as well,” he said.