Injured Cleverley out of England World Cup qualifiers
October 11, 2013 / 12:28 PM / 4 years ago

Injured Cleverley out of England World Cup qualifiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England's Theo Walcott (L) celebrates with team-mate Tom Cleverley after scoring against Scotland during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Midfielder Tom Cleverley has been ruled out of England’s final two World Cup qualifiers against Montenegro and Poland with a calf injury, the FA said on Friday.

The Manchester United player, who has 11 caps, had a scan on his calf after training on Thursday.

“Following the results the England medical team confirmed he would miss the upcoming two matches and he has returned to his club for further treatment,” the FA said in a statement.

Qualifying Group H leaders England play Montenegro at Wembley on Friday and host Poland next Tuesday.

England top the table with 16 points from eight matches, one more than Ukraine and Montenegro.

Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Osmond

