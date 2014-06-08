Can Roy trust Raheem, former England coach Hoddle asks

Former England soccer manager and Glenn Hoddle Academy founder Glenn Hoddle (R) gives instructions to his player Ryan Burge of England before their friendly soccer match against Xerez Deportivo B at the academy soccer field in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

RIO DEIRO (Reuters) - Raheem Sterling’s sending off in England’s friendly against Ecuador has given Roy Hodgson a major headache ahead of England’s World Cup opener against Italy, says former England coach Glenn Hoddle.

The Liverpool winger was red-carded for a tackle on Antonio Valencia last week, a challenge that was acknowledged as reckless by Hodgson and brought a furious reaction from Valencia - who was also sent off.

Hodgson has since said the incident will not harm Sterling’s chances but Hoddle said on Sunday that Hodgson must now wonder how much he can trust the 19-year-old.

”He would certainly have thought about starting him on Saturday (in the friendly against Honduras) with a view to playing him against Italy.

“Now Roy is going to worry about how much he can now trust Sterling,” Hoddle said in a column for British bookmaker William Hill (www.williamhill.com).

”The thought of going down to 10-men against Italy doesn’t bear thinking about, especially when the game in Manaus will be won or lost in the final 20 minutes when fatigue sets in.

“The question for the England manager now is whether he can take the risk with Sterling against the wily Italians.”