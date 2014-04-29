FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hodgson knows his England World Cup squad
April 29, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Hodgson knows his England World Cup squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

England manager Roy Hodgson attends a media conference at a hotel in Watford, England March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - England manager Roy Hodgson already knows who he wants to take to the World Cup in Brazil and will not be influenced by a player’s club form towards the end of the Premier League season, he said on Tuesday.

In an interview with FIFA website (www.fifa.com) Hodgson said he had a clear plan ahead of announcing his 23-man squad on May 13, and that his choices will be based on form from the last few months, or even years.

”Nothing that happens in the last four games, in terms of form, is going to affect me,“ the 66-year-old said. ”I don’t judge players on their last-minute form over two or three games.

”I’m judging them over two years. Or, in particular, if anyone new on the scene has emerged I’m judging him over several months. I’m not going to make decisions in the last week or two of the season, which is a notoriously bad time to judge talent.

“I’ve had a very clear idea of what I want to do with this squad for a long, long time. Certainly over the last couple of weeks I’m pretty much sure of what I want to do when it comes to the team.”

Hodgson, the first English coach to lead the England team in a World Cup for 16 years, faces tough selection dilemmas ahead of his squad announcement for the tournament in June but looks likely to stick with many of the squad members that were ever-present during the qualification campaign.

England open their World Cup campaign with a Group D match against Italy in Manaus on June 14, followed by games against Uruguay and Costa Rica.

Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond

