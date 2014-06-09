England land in Brazil, upbeat and undeterred

England's Jack Wilshere (2nd L) looks at Brazilian military as he arrives at the team hotel for the 2014 World Cup match in Rio de Janeiro, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - England’s World Cup squad touched down in Brazil on Sunday, undeterred by a toothless display against Honduras in Miami just hours earlier.

England had been short on ideas and simply unable to break down the Hondurans in a 0-0 stalemate at the Sun Life stadium.

But arriving in Rio de Janeiro manager Roy Hodgson told Reuters the horror show had already been forgotten.

“Last night’s game doesn’t really feature very much in my plans at all,” he said at the airport.

”It was the sort of game that really is extremely frustrating as a coach. We realize that those games can happen in your life from time to time but you immediately dismiss them.

“They don’t do any harm but they don’t help you make decisions either.”

Hodgson said the spirit in the camp was good as England look to their opening Group D clash with Italy in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus on Saturday.

“The team spirit is very, very good. It’s been good since the moment we met up in Portugal,” Hodgson said.

”We’ve always had our focus of course on the day when we would arrive in Brazil, and perhaps even more focus on Manaus.

”But now we’ve got a full week to prepare here and that will be very useful to us because we need to acclimatize to the conditions.

“Now we have one further week to make certain that when we kick off in Manaus we will be 100 percent.”

Brazil start the World Cup with an opening Group A match against Croatia in Sao Paulo on Thursday.