Long season, not weather, behind European flops: Brazil minister
June 25, 2014 / 4:34 PM / 3 years ago

Long season, not weather, behind European flops: Brazil minister

David Ljunggren

2 Min Read

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a training session ahead of their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ghana, in Campinas, June 24, 2014 . REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - European soccer nations are underperforming at the World Cup because of their long domestic seasons, not the hot and sticky weather in Brazil, Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo said on Wednesday.

Rebelo singled out Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo as someone who was clearly not fit enough after a tough season with his club Real Madrid.

Title holders Spain crashed out of the tournament at the first hurdle, as did former champions Italy and England. Croatia and Bosnia are also out and could well be joined by Switzerland, Portugal and Russia.

Some European coaches and players have complained about the heat and humidity at venues such as Manaus, which is in the middle of the Amazon jungle.

“European soccer has been the victim of its own calendar. The main players from Europe came to the World Cup after very exhausting seasons at their clubs,” Rebelo told a news conference in Manaus.

“Exceptional players like Cristiano Ronaldo were not in the best shape. Naturally he made a huge effort for the World Cup but he wasn’t prepared,” he said.

Ronaldo looked well short of full fitness in the 2-2 draw against the United States in Manaus last Sunday.

Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Nigel Hunt

