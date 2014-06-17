FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. goal officially timed at 30 seconds: FIFA
#Sports News
June 17, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. goal officially timed at 30 seconds: FIFA

Mike Collett

1 Min Read

Clint Dempsey (L) of the U.S. shoots to score a goal past Ghana's Sulley Muntari during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Clint Dempsey’s opening goal for the United States in their 2-1 win over Ghana has been officially timed at 30 seconds, FIFA said on Tuesday.

The goal in the Group G match in Natal on Monday was initially given as 32 seconds and later 29 seconds.

“Thirty seconds - that is what we have been given by our stats team,” FIFA spokesperson Delia Fischer told reporters.

The fastest World Cup goal was scored by Hakan Sukur of Turkey after 11 seconds against South Korea in the third-place playoff in 2002.

The three other goals quicker than Dempsey’s were scored by Vaclav Masek (16 seconds) for Czechoslovakia against Mexico in 1962, Ernst Lehner for Germany against Austria after 25 seconds in 1934, and Bryan Robson’s goal for England against France after 27 seconds in 1982.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Editing by Ed Osmond
