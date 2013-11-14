FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wembley flares leave English, Polish FAs out of pocket
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 14, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Wembley flares leave English, Polish FAs out of pocket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - FIFA has fined both the English and Polish football associations after visiting fans lit flares at Wembley Stadium when their sides met in a World Cup qualifier last month.

FIFA fined the English FA 6,800 pounds ($10,900) while their Polish counterpart was fined 21,000 pounds with the world governing body also warning the latter’s fans over future conduct.

More than 20,000 Polish fans attended the Wembley encounter, helping create a rare party atmosphere at a venue where England won 2-0 to qualify for next year’s finals in Brazil.

Although no England fans used flares, the English FA was punished for its inability to control spectator behavior at the match.

Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.