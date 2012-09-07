FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diaby on target as France beat Finland
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 7, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

Diaby on target as France beat Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Abou Diaby (R) scores a goal past Finland's goalie Lukas Hradecky (L) and Joona Toivio during their World Cup 2014 qualifying soccer match in Helsinki September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI (Reuters) - A first-half goal by Abou Diaby gave France a winning start in their World Cup qualifying campaign as they snatched a 1-0 win away to Finland in their Group I opener on Friday.

Diaby, whose career has been hampered by injuries and who had not played for Les Bleus since June last year, netted with a cross shot from Karim Benzema’s through pass in the 20th minute.

Finland also had chances but were too clumsy in the box to make them count as new France coach Didier Deschamps claimed his first win in his second match in charge since taking over from Laurent Blanc after Euro 2012.

France, who had goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to thank in the final minutes after he made a lightning quick save, next play Belarus at the Stade de France on Tuesday in the second game of a group also featuring world and European champions Spain.

Reporting by Olivier Guillemain; Writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.