Moscow confirmed to host 2018 World Cup opener, final
#Sports News
July 24, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

Moscow confirmed to host 2018 World Cup opener, final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows the Otkrytie Arena stadium in Moscow, Russia, in this July 9, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium will host both the opening match and final of the 2018 World Cup after the match schedule was confirmed by FIFA on Friday.

Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Sochi, Samara will be the quarter-final venues while St Petersburg and Moscow will stage the semi-finals.

Russia, allocated as team A1, will play in the opening match on June 14. The final will be held on July 15.

The 2017 Confederations Cup, an eight-team tournament featuring the champions of each continent plus the hosts and world champions, will be held from June 17 to July 2, FIFA said.

Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
