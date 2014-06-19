France aim for another Salvador spectacle against Swiss

France's coach Didier Deschamps conducts a training session at the Arena Fonte Nova stadium ahead of their 2014 World Cup against Switzerland in Salvador, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - France coach Didier Deschamps said he hoped his side could match the goalscoring exploits of previous visitors to Salvador’s Fonte Nova arena when Les Bleus take on Switzerland in their second World Cup Group E match on Friday.

Fans in Salvador have been spoilt with a whopping 10 goals in two matches so far, thanks to superb a 5-1 victory for the Netherlands over Spain and a German 4-0 rout of Portugal.

Neighbors France and Switzerland now arrive in town having both tasted wins in their opening World Cup games, knowing another would be a huge step towards getting out of the group.

“I hope it will be a spectacle for the public,” Deschamps told reporters on the eve of the match.

“You may have very good goalless draws but it is better if you score. With the two matches that have played in Salvador, the show was great and I hope it will be the same tomorrow.”

Deschamps’ mention of draws is a telling one. The last three head-to-head clashes between France and Switzerland have ended in draws and yielded a paltry two goals in the process.

Those praying for a livelier contest on Friday will take heart from the fact France have scored 21 times in their last six matches, including a 3-0 defeat of Honduras on Sunday.

The Swiss have also provided some drama of their own with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Ecuador in their Group E opener.

Deschamps said he had a fully fit squad for the match after midfielder Yohan Cabaye recovered from a groin injury but would not give any hints as to how his side would line-up.

“I will just tell you that everybody is available tomorrow,” he said with a wry smile, adding he expected the Swiss to defend deep and look to break on the counter attack.