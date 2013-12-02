FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Koscielny banned one game, freed for World Cup
December 2, 2013 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

France's Koscielny banned one game, freed for World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Laurent Koscielny (R) argues with Ukraine's Olexandr Kucher during their 2014 World Cup qualifying first leg playoff soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Laurent Koscielny has been suspended for one match after being sent off in last month’s World Cup playoff first leg in Ukraine and will be available for next year’s finals, a FIFA spokesperson said on Monday.

The central defender was shown a straight red card in injury time for slapping an opponent and was at risk of missing the World Cup in Brazil if he had been banned for several group stage games.

The FIFA disciplinary committee, however, decided to impose only a one-match suspension on Koscielny. “The decision was notified today,” a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

Koscielny served the suspension when France defeated Ukraine 3-0 in the return leg to win their playoff 3-2 on aggregate and will be available for France’s opening game at the finals.

The World Cup group stage draw will take place on Friday.

Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
