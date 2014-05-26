FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deschamps taking no risk with Ribery
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
May 26, 2014 / 5:14 PM / 3 years ago

Deschamps taking no risk with Ribery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's national soccer team coach Didier Deschamps talks to players during a training session in Clairefontaine, near Paris, in preparation for the upcoming World Cup, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Didier Deschamps will take no chances with Franck Ribery as the Bayern Munich tries to recover from a back problem, the France coach said on Monday.

“It has been a few weeks. It is not because he is not on the pitch (at training) that he does not work,” Deschamps told a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup warm-up game against Norway at the Stade de France.

“We’ve been doing our best so that he can play with a free mind when he gets back to the pitch. There is nothing serious but we do not want to take any chances.”

Ribery, along with Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, is regarded as France’s top asset for the World Cup which starts in Brazil on June 12.

Les Bleus take on Honduras, Ecuador and Switzerland in Group E.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.