France hope Ribery will be fit before World Cup

France's national soccer team forward Franck Ribery attends a training session in Clairefontaine, near Paris, in preparation for the upcoming World Cup, May 23, 2014. The World Cup will be held in 12 cities in Brazil from June 12 till July 13. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

NICE (Reuters) - France winger Franck Ribery, who has been suffering from back pains, is expected to be fit a week before Les Bleus’s opening World Cup match, coach Didier Deschamps said on Saturday.

Ribery missed last weekend’s warm-up game against Norway, which France won 4-0, and will also sit out Sunday’s friendly against Paraguay.

“He’s been having back problems for several months,” Deschamps told a news conference.

“Our goal is that he feels better than the previous weeks and that he is available for the Jamaica game (on June 8).”

France play their last warm-up game against Jamaica in Lille on June 8. They open their World Cup campaign with a Group E match against Honduras on June 15, before taking on Ecuador and Switzerland.

Asked if the Bayern Munich winger could miss the World Cup finals, Deschamps replied: ”I don’t want to think about it today.

“We are doing everything so that he can come back. He is confident. If there is a problem, we will have time to find a solution.”

Deschamps has already named his 23-man squad for the World Cup finals and has six players on stand-by, who left the training camp last weekend.