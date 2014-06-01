Ribery treated for back pain, not out of World Cup - report

France's national soccer team forward Franck Ribery attends a training session in Clairefontaine, near Paris, in preparation for the upcoming World Cup, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France winger Franck Ribery has been suffering from lower back pain but has not been ruled out of the World Cup, French TV channel TF1 reported on Sunday.

TF1 said Ribery had been suffering with back problems for six weeks and was undergoing treatment.

“Any announcement about him pulling out (of the World Cup squad) is premature,” a team official was quoted as saying.

Ribery did not play in France’s first World Cup warm-up game against Norway and will not feature in Sunday’s friendly against Paraguay in Nice.