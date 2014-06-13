Bayern doctor says Ribery could have played in World Cup

France's national soccer team forward Franck Ribery stretches during a training session in Clairefontaine, near Paris, in preparation for the upcoming World Cup, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BELO HORIZONTE (Reuters) - France’s Franck Ribery could have been fit for the World Cup, Bayern Munich’s doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt said on Friday as he rejected French claims it was his treatment that ruled the winger out.

Ribery was dropped from the France squad days before the tournament started after failing to recover from a back injury that had troubled him towards the end of the season.

“He (Ribery) was evidently told not to be treated by Mueller-Wohlfahrt,” said a statement issued through the lawyers of the German doctor, who is at the finals in Brazil for his country’s national team.

“He (Mueller-Wohlfahrt) assumes that had he (Ribery) been treated there would have been the possibility for him to play at the World Cup.”

France team doctor Franck Le Gall had said on Thursday that Ribery played as a substitute in the German Cup final on May 17 with pain-killing injections despite having suffered from back trouble for several weeks.

“Franck belongs to a club whose method of treatment for all ailments, whatever they might be, is based on injections,” Le Gall said in a strong indictment of the Bundesliga champions.

”He (Ribery) had suffered from lumbago for several weeks. Despite that, he was lined up for the German Cup final,” Le Gall told a news conference at France’s World Cup base.

“We could have chosen to inject him, which we didn’t. At a certain moment he’d had enough of (injections), so we didn’t do that because he’s afraid of jabs.”

Bayern’s German doctor responded that Ribery was not afraid of injections and his treatment was not solely based on them.

”Based on his (Mueller-Wohlfahrt‘s) own knowledge, Franck Ribery has no major fear of injections. He merely refused the cortisone treatment recommended in France. Mr Mueller-Wohlfahrt strong rejects the accusation of “fit injecting”.