France squad to face Ukraine in World Cup playoff

PARIS (Reuters) - France coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday named the following squad to face Ukraine in a 2014 World Cup playoff on November 15 and 19:
Goalkeepers: Mickael Landreau, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda
Defenders: Eric Abidal, Gael Clichy, Mathieu Debuchy, Patrice Evra, Laurent Koscielny, Bacary Sagna, Mamadou Sakho, Raphael Varane
Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye, Clement Grenier, Blaise Matuidi, Rio Mavuba, Samir Nasri, Paul Pogba, Moussa Sissoko
Forwards: Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Dimitri Payet, Loic Remy, Franck Ribery, Mathieu Valbuena
