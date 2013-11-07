FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France squad to face Ukraine in World Cup playoff
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 7, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

France squad to face Ukraine in World Cup playoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's coach Didier Deschamps reacts during the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Finland at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday named the following squad to face Ukraine in a 2014 World Cup playoff on November 15 and 19:

Goalkeepers: Mickael Landreau, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Eric Abidal, Gael Clichy, Mathieu Debuchy, Patrice Evra, Laurent Koscielny, Bacary Sagna, Mamadou Sakho, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye, Clement Grenier, Blaise Matuidi, Rio Mavuba, Samir Nasri, Paul Pogba, Moussa Sissoko

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Dimitri Payet, Loic Remy, Franck Ribery, Mathieu Valbuena

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.