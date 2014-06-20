FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 20, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

Italy meet upstart Costa Ricans, France seek second win

Rex Gowar

2 Min Read

Italy's national soccer team player Mario Balotelli (R) stretches with his teammates during a training session at the Pernambuco arena in Recife, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Italy will not be resting on their laurels when they face surprise Group D leaders Costa Rica in Recife on Friday (1600 GMT) after Luis Suarez revived Uruguay’s qualification hopes.

Costa Rica, seen before the tournament as the makeweights in a group with three former champions, have the superior goal difference after their shock 3-1 win over Uruguay last week.

Uruguay moved back into the frame with a 2-1 victory over England in Sao Paulo on Thursday to stand level with Italy.

The Italians will again look to Mario Balotelli, scorer of their second goal against England, to spearhead them to victory before their final group clash with Uruguay.

Former winners France meet Switzerland in Salvador (1900) as the top two clash in Group E, which the French lead after a 3-0 win over 10-man Honduras that included a Karim Benzema brace.

The Swiss will provide tougher opposition having shown their resilience to snatch a last-gasp 2-1 win over Ecuador, who go up against the Hondurans in Curitiba (2200).

Ecuador are favorites to beat a Honduras side missing the suspended Wilson Palacios who was sent off against the Swiss.

Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
