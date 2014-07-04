FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hosts Brazil face Colombia, Germany take on France
#Sports News
July 4, 2014 / 6:04 AM / 3 years ago

Hosts Brazil face Colombia, Germany take on France

Iain Rogers

1 Min Read

Brazil's national soccer team players Marcelo (L) and David Luiz (R) attend a training session at Estadio Presidente Vargas stadium in Fortaleza July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Hosts Brazil face their stiffest test so far at the World Cup finals when they take on South American rivals Colombia in the last eight in Fortaleza on Friday after European heavyweights Germany and France clash in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil scraped past Chile via a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals, while Colombia, with five-goal tournament top scorer James Rodriguez in their ranks, have won all four of their games scoring 11 goals and conceding just two.

Germany are expected to see off France and set up a semi-final against Brazil or Colombia in Belo Horizonte on July 8 despite question marks over their form and seven of their players suffering mild flu symptoms.

France coach Didier Deschamps has sought to play down the significance of painful semi-final defeats to the Germans in 1982 and 1986 as Les Bleus, who have netted 10 goals in their four games, look to continue their fine scoring form.

Editing by Nigel Hunt

