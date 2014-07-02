Germany's Hummels, Podolski return to training

Germany's Mats Hummels (L) jumps for the ball with Clint Dempsey of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014.REUTERS/Yves Herman

SANTO ANDRE (Reuters) - Germany defender Mats Hummels and winger Lukas Podolski took part in training on Wednesday and are ready for Friday’s World Cup quarter-final against France, assistant coach Andreas Koepke said on Wednesday.

Hummels, a stalwart of Germany’s central defence, came down with flu before Germany’s last-16 match against Algeria on Monday while Podolski pulled a thigh muscle in the final Group G game against the United States.

Koepke said the only injured player in the squad was defender Shkodran Mustafi, who suffered a torn hamstring in the Algeria match and will miss the rest of the tournament.

“Everyone was in training today and ready for action,” Koepke told reporters. “And we assume they’ll all be flying to Rio tonight.”

Koepke said Hummels and Podolski took part in a closed training session on Wednesday, playing “soccer tennis” and jogging.