#Sports News
July 8, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Miroslav Klose's World Cup goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Luiz Gustavo (L) fights for the ball against Germany's Miroslav Klose during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Felipe Dana

(Reuters) - Following is a list of Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s record-breaking 16 goals scored at World Cups:

World Cup 2002 Japan-South Korea

Group stage: Germany 8 Saudi Arabia 0, Klose 20, 25, 69

Group stage: Germany 1 Ireland 1, Klose 19

Group stage: Cameroon 0 Germany 2, Klose 79

World Cup 2006 Germany

Group stage: Germany 4 Costa Rica 2, Klose 17, 61

Group stage: Ecuador 0 Germany 3, Klose 4, 44

Quarter-final: Germany 1 Argentina 1, Klose 80 (Germany won on penalties)

Germany 2010 South Africa

Group stage: Germany 4 Australia 0, Klose 26

Round of 16: Germany 4 England 1, Klose 20

Quarter-final: Argentina 0 Germany 4, Klose 68, 89

World Cup 2014 Brazil

Group stage: Germany 2 Ghana 2, Klose 71

Semi-final: Brazil 1 Germany 7, Klose 23

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Nigel Hunt

