Miroslav Klose's World Cup goals

(Reuters) - Following is a list of Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s record-breaking 16 goals scored at World Cups:
World Cup 2002 Japan-South Korea
Group stage: Germany 8 Saudi Arabia 0, Klose 20, 25, 69
Group stage: Germany 1 Ireland 1, Klose 19
Group stage: Cameroon 0 Germany 2, Klose 79
World Cup 2006 Germany
Group stage: Germany 4 Costa Rica 2, Klose 17, 61
Group stage: Ecuador 0 Germany 3, Klose 4, 44
Quarter-final: Germany 1 Argentina 1, Klose 80 (Germany won on penalties)
Germany 2010 South Africa
Group stage: Germany 4 Australia 0, Klose 26
Round of 16: Germany 4 England 1, Klose 20
Quarter-final: Argentina 0 Germany 4, Klose 68, 89
World Cup 2014 Brazil
Group stage: Germany 2 Ghana 2, Klose 71
Semi-final: Brazil 1 Germany 7, Klose 23
