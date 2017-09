Germany's Miroslav Klose (2nd L) taps the ball into the net to score against Ghana during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Germany striker Miroslav Klose scored after 71 minutes of the World Cup Group G match against Ghana on Saturday to move level with former Brazil striker Ronaldo as the tournament’s all-time leading scorer with 15 goals.

Klose, who came on as a 69th-minute substitute, pounced from close range to prod past Ghana keeper Fatawu Dauda.