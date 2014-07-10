FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mild-mannered Klose might let 'party animal' out if Germany win
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
July 10, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

Mild-mannered Klose might let 'party animal' out if Germany win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Germany's Miroslav Klose celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup semi-finals between Brazil and Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

SANTO ANDRE Brazil (Reuters) - No-nonsense Germany striker Miroslav Klose might just let the “party animal” out of himself and have a rare drink on Sunday if his team win their fourth World Cup.

“If we win on Sunday I can’t guarantee anything,” Klose told reporters on Thursday when asked if he might consider an alcoholic drink after a victory against Argentina.

“You might see the party animal coming out of me,” he dead-panned.

Klose had first interrupted a reporter who stated in a question that the 36-year-old never drinks alcohol.

“Rarely,” he said. “Rarely drinks alcohol.”

But the normally mild-mannered Klose warned that Germany will be in for a tough battle against Argentina even if many consider the European team to be strong favorites.

“I know how crap it feels to lose in the final,” said Klose, the only Germany player who was in the 2002 team beaten 2-0 by Brazil in the final.

“We’re going to have to dig deep for everything we’ve got inside us against Argentina,” said the leading scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals.

And maybe dig deep for that party animal too.

Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.