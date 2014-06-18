Call me 'Garcon' if you want, says Kroos

SANTO ANDRE Brazil (Reuters) - Germany’s Toni Kroos is happy to be called ‘the waiter’ if it means he’s feeding his team mates with appetizing passes but off the pitch he prefers to order his meals from someone else.

Asked at a news conference if he would like the Brazilian nickname ‘Garcon’, given to a player who delivers the ball to the strikers, the midfielder smiled before answering.

“If you’re talking about the term ‘Garcon’ in the sense of setting up my team mates with good passes, that’s alright,” Kroos said after 76 of his 79 passes were on target in the 4-0 win over Portugal in their opening Group G match on Monday.

“But when we’re sitting around together in the evening, I‘m not the waiter,” he added. “I prefer to be served myself then.”