FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Call me 'Garcon' if you want, says Kroos
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 18, 2014 / 10:13 PM / 3 years ago

Call me 'Garcon' if you want, says Kroos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's national soccer team player Toni Kroos addresses a news conference in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SANTO ANDRE Brazil (Reuters) - Germany’s Toni Kroos is happy to be called ‘the waiter’ if it means he’s feeding his team mates with appetizing passes but off the pitch he prefers to order his meals from someone else.

Asked at a news conference if he would like the Brazilian nickname ‘Garcon’, given to a player who delivers the ball to the strikers, the midfielder smiled before answering.

“If you’re talking about the term ‘Garcon’ in the sense of setting up my team mates with good passes, that’s alright,” Kroos said after 76 of his 79 passes were on target in the 4-0 win over Portugal in their opening Group G match on Monday.

“But when we’re sitting around together in the evening, I‘m not the waiter,” he added. “I prefer to be served myself then.”

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.