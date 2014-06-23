FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'I look like a boxer', says Germany's Mueller
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 23, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

'I look like a boxer', says Germany's Mueller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Thomas Mueller gives a thumbs up while holding his bleeding head after the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and Ghana at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

SANTO ANDRE Brazil (Reuters) - Germany’s Thomas Mueller is feeling fine after getting three stitches in a gash above his eyebrow suffered during the 2-2 World Cup draw against Ghana, he said on Monday.

“Thanks for all the wishes for a speedy recovery,” Mueller wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“Everything is fine with me even though I might look a bit like a boxer now,” he added next to picture of him smiling with the stitches.

Mueller ended the Group G match in Fortaleza flat on his back with blood gushing from the cut following a clash of heads with Ghana central defender John Boye.

Assistant coach Hansi Flick said on Monday he would be ready for Thursday’s final group match against the United States.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.