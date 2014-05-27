Two hit by car at German team sponsor driving event

A police car drives past the cars that were involved in an accident in St. Martin, northern Italy, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN (Reuters) - Two people were taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a driving event staged by team sponsor Mercedes at Germany’s pre-World Cup training camp in northern Italy on Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz Motorsport said in a statement that the car was being driven by German Touring Car (DTM) driver Pascal Wehrlein.

“While driving on a closed circuit...Wehrlein injured two people whom he unexpectedly encountered walking on the closed course,” it said.

No players were injured but it was not immediately clear if any had been in the car at the time of the accident.

“We will work in full cooperation with the authorities in determining the exact circumstances of the accident,” Mercedes said.

Police cars block a road to the site where a car accident occurred, in St. Martin, northern Italy, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Mercedes Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg and Wehrlein had earlier held a news conference prior to taking the cars out on track.

Police officers block the site where a car accident occurred, in St. Martin, northern Italy, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

“I am shocked by the accident. My thoughts are with the two people who were injured and I wish them a fast recovery,” Rosberg said on Twitter.

Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff said the injured were taken to hospital after being treated on the spot.

“At the moment all our thoughts are with those injured. We do not have more information at this moment,” he said.

The Germans have been preparing since last week for next month’s World Cup in Brazil at an Alpine hotel and will remain there until June 1.