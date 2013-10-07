FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Reus, Bender twins to miss qualifiers
Sections
Featured
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 7, 2013 / 3:29 PM / 4 years ago

Germany's Reus, Bender twins to miss qualifiers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Germany's national soccer players and twins Sven (R) and Lars Bender listen during a news conference in Tourrettes, southern France, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Marco Reus and twins Sven and Lars Bender have been ruled out of the World Cup Group C qualifier against Ireland on Friday and next week’s tie in Sweden.

Hamburg SV midfielder Heiko Westermann has been called up into the German squad.

Sven Bender picked up injuries to his adductor muscle and back when Borussia Dortmund lost 2-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga at the weekend and will be sidelined for around 10 days, the German soccer association (DFB) said on Monday.

His twin brother Lars sustained a muscle injury in Bayer Leverkusen’s draw against Bayern Munich and pulls out of the national team for the second consecutive time.

Dortmund’s Reus was also ruled out later on Monday after partially tearing an ankle ligament in the same game as Sven Bender and will be out of action for an estimated two weeks, his club said.

Germany need two points from their last two games against Ireland and Sweden to top the group and advance to next year’s World Cup finals in Brazil.

They host Ireland before travelling to Sweden four days later.

The 30-year-old Westermann has won 26 caps, his last appearance coming in a friendly against United States in June.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez and Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.