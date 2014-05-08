FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Cup snub rounds off Gomez's 'ugliest season'
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
May 8, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

World Cup snub rounds off Gomez's 'ugliest season'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fiorentina striker Mario Gomez vowed to bounce back after failing to make Germany’s provisional World Cup squad on Thursday to cap the “ugliest” season of his career.

The former Bayern Munich player, who has featured in only a handful of games since September due to a string of injuries, was not included by Germany coach Joachim Loew due to a lack of fitness.

“After the league and cup I am going to miss the World Cup as well,” Gomez wrote on his Facebook page.

“I hoped I could get fit in time but all the injuries threw me back ... for what is the ugliest season of my career.”

Loew said he would have liked to have picked the 28-year-old Gomez but his lack of match practice would have been a gamble in Brazil next month.

“He has played only 280 minutes since September. I was of the opinion that he would not be in a position to respond physically to the conditions,” Loew said.

The coach offered the forward some hope, saying that when he returned to full fitness he would be able to reclaim his place in the squad.

“I will come back like I have done so often in my career,” said Gomez.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.