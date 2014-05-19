FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lahm and Neuer to be fit for World Cup finals
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
May 19, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Lahm and Neuer to be fit for World Cup finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm holds up the Bundesliga trophy next to coach Pep Guardiola at the balcony of the town hall during celebrations after their German Cup final against Borussia Dortmund, in central Munich, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany captain Philipp Lahm and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be fit to play in the World Cup finals despite being injured during Bayern Munich’s German Cup triumph, the club said on Monday.

Defender Lahm suffered a blow to his ankle while Neuer fell on his right shoulder during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

“He (Lahm) will miss training for five to seven days,” Bayern said in a statement.

Neuer began to wear a sling on Monday and will also miss training for a short period, the club said.

Both are expected to travel on Wednesday to the Germany training camp in Italy where they will continue to receive treatment.

Germany, who have called up goalkeepers Ron-Robert Zieler and Roman Weidenfeller, face Ghana, Portugal and United States in Group G. The tournament in Brazil begins on June 12.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tim Collings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.