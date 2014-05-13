FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany coach Loew plans to see out contract to 2016
May 13, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Germany coach Loew plans to see out contract to 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Joachim Loew, coach of the German national soccer team listens to reporter's questions after announcing his team for the upcoming FIFA 2014 World Cup at the headquarters of the German national soccer association (DFB) in Frankfurt, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany coach Joachim Loew is planning to see out his contract through to 2016 regardless of how his team fares at next month’s World Cup in Brazil, where they are considered one of the favorites.

Loew, who took over from Juergen Klinsmann after the 2006 World Cup, has led Germany to one final and two semi-finals in his three tournaments in charge.

He has yet to win an international title, however, with the success-starved Germans eager to end an 18-year title drought in Brazil.

“As it is at the moment, that is the case. For sure until 2016,” Loew told Express newspaper on Tuesday when asked how long he would stay on. “This is what we have decided.”

He did not rule out remaining at the helm even if Germany won the World Cup, although many believe that would be a good time to step down.

“One could see it like that,” Loew said. “But it is equally possible that there is a motivation explosion when you win the World Cup. To confirm this success in the years that follow is also great.”

“As world champion you could say ‘it is enough I can stop’. (Spain coach) Vicente del Bosque said after winning the World Cup in 2010 ‘now I also want a Euro title’.”

Spain went on to win the Euro 2012 following their World Cup victory in South Africa in 2010.

Germany, whose last trophy dates back to Euro 96, have been drawn in Group G along with Ghana, the United States and Portugal.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
