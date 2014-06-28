German FA vows to finish pitch after locals protest

President of the German Football Association (DFB) Wolfgang Niersbach addresses a news conference in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SANTO ANDRE Brazil (Reuters) - The German football association (DFB) said on Saturday it would finish a stalled project to renovate a soccer pitch in the small northeastern Brazilian town where they are based for the World Cup after local residents protested a lack of progress.

DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach told a news conference that Germany would stick to its vow and ensure a grass cover was laid over a dirt pitch in Santo Andre after work came to a halt two weeks ago.

Local residents put up a giant banner reading “Cado o Campo?” (“Where’s out pitch?”) on the field, where about one third has been covered with thick green grass turf while the rest remains a sandy, dusty pitch.

“We will definitely fulfil our promise to finance the pitch,” Niersbach said. “I heard this morning that work on it was stopped but we don’t know why. Obviously we’re going to see it through to the end.”

Several local residents who organized the protest told Reuters Television that they were concerned that the work, which had suddenly stopped two weeks ago, would never be completed - especially if Germany are knocked out of the World Cup.

“The people of Santo Andre are afraid that the Germans are going to leave and it’ll stay the way it is,” said David da Luz Oliveira, a Santo Andre resident pointing to the odd-looking pitch with only the area near one goal covered with grass.

“You can see that it’s not finished. We’re worried the World Cup will be over and nothing will ever happen. That would be so incredibly disappointing. Look at it now! It’s nothing you can use. Where’s the field?”

The pitch is in the center of the small village with just a few dirt streets. The German football association, which has built a multi-million euro luxury camp on the Atlantic, also has contributed to support social and school projects here.

The Germany team trains on a world-class pitch built for the World Cup in the middle of a forest about five kilometers north of Santo Andre, a poor village about 30 kilometers north of Porto Segundo.